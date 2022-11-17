UrduPoint.com

Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Attacked Nine Times In Past Day - Reconciliation Center

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2022 | 02:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone nine times over the past 24 hours, Maj. Gen. Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Nine shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," Maj. Gen. Yegorov said.

"Six attacks were recorded in Idlib province, three in Latakia," he said.

Maj. Gen. Yegorov said one Syrian soldier was wounded in terrorist shelling in Latakia, and another one was wounded in Idlib.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.

Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

