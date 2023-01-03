UrduPoint.com

Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Attacked Seven Times In Past Day - Reconciliation Center

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2023 | 03:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone seven times over the past 24 hours, Maj. Gen. Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Seven shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," Maj. Gen. Yegorov said.

"Five attacks (were recorded) in Idlib province, two in Latakia," he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

