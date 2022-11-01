UrduPoint.com

Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Attacked Three Times In Past Day - Reconciliation Center

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2022 | 02:20 AM

Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Attacked Three Times in Past Day - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone three times over the past 24 hours, Maj. Gen. Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Three shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," Maj. Gen. Yegorov said.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.

Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Idlib February 2016 From Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

2 hours ago
 US Homeland Security Department Colludes With Big ..

US Homeland Security Department Colludes With Big Tech to Censor Disputed Info - ..

2 hours ago
 Pelosi Hammer Attack Suspect Faces Federal Assault ..

Pelosi Hammer Attack Suspect Faces Federal Assault, Kidnapping Charges - Justice ..

2 hours ago
 'Coward' Imran Khan only hurls hollow threats, say ..

'Coward' Imran Khan only hurls hollow threats, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

2 hours ago
 Cavusoglu, Lavrov Discuss by Phone Situation Aroun ..

Cavusoglu, Lavrov Discuss by Phone Situation Around Grain Deal - Turkish Foreign ..

2 hours ago
 Iran Sanctions 10 US Individuals, 4 Organizations, ..

Iran Sanctions 10 US Individuals, 4 Organizations, Including CIA, US National Gu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.