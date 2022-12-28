UrduPoint.com

Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Not Attacked In Past Day - Reconciliation Center

Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2022 | 02:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) has not shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone over the past 24 hours, Maj. Gen. Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"No ceasefire regime violations by Kurdish units in northeastern Syria have been recorded.

No ceasefire violations have been registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past 24 hours either," Maj. Gen. Yegorov said.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.

Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

