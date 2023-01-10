UrduPoint.com

Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Not Attacked In Past Day - Reconciliation Center

January 10, 2023

Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Not Attacked in Past Day - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) has not shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone over the past 24 hours, Maj. Gen. Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"No shelling attacks have been registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past 24 hours," Maj. Gen. Yegorov said.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.

Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

