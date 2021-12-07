UrduPoint.com

Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Shelled 10 Times In Past Day - Reconciliation Center

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 06:50 AM

Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Shelled 10 Times in Past Day - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 10 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Ten shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the past day in the Idlib de-escalation zone," Rear Adm. Kulit said.

"Six attacks were recorded in the province of Idlib, three in Latakia and one in Aleppo," he said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Idlib Aleppo From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Corporate Social Resp ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Corporate Social Responsibility policy

7 hours ago
 Russia, India Welcomed Preparation of Document Pro ..

Russia, India Welcomed Preparation of Document Promoting Investment in Shipbuild ..

6 hours ago
 PML-N hatching conspiracy for delaying Maryam case ..

PML-N hatching conspiracy for delaying Maryam case: Barrister Shahzad Akbar

6 hours ago
 Malik Adnan showed unprecedent bravery in Sialkot ..

Malik Adnan showed unprecedent bravery in Sialkot incident: Dr Shahbaz Gill

6 hours ago
 Brazil football club gives fans free tattoos

Brazil football club gives fans free tattoos

6 hours ago
 Namibia detects 18 Omicron cases, destroys 150,000 ..

Namibia detects 18 Omicron cases, destroys 150,000 jabs

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.