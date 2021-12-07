Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Shelled 10 Times In Past Day - Reconciliation Center
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 06:50 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 10 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.
"Ten shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the past day in the Idlib de-escalation zone," Rear Adm. Kulit said.
"Six attacks were recorded in the province of Idlib, three in Latakia and one in Aleppo," he said.