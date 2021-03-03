MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 23 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Twenty-three shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone... in the provinces of Idlib (14 attacks), Latakia (6), Aleppo (2) and Hama (1)," Rear Adm. Karpov said.

He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 20.