Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Shelled 24 Times In Past Day - Reconciliation Center

Wed 01st September 2021 | 03:00 AM

Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Shelled 24 Times in Past Day - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 24 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Twenty-four shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (14 attacks), Latakia (3), Aleppo (3) and Hama (4)," Rear Adm. Kulit said.

He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 20.

