Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Shelled 25 Times In Past 24 Hours - Reconciliation Center

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Members of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 25 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Tuesday.

"We registered 25 attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in the Idlib de-escalation zone (including 16 attacks, according to the Syrian side), two of them were in the Aleppo province, 12 in the Idlib province, nine in the Latakia province, two in the Hama province," Sytnik said at a briefing.

According to the military, no attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups had been recorded over the given period.

Russian military police units also carried out patrols along major routes in the Aleppo province throughout the day.

More Stories From World

