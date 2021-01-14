MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Members of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 27 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Wednesday.

"We registered 27 attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in the Idlib de-escalation zone (including 21 attacks, according to the Syrian side), three of them were in the Aleppo province, 10 in the Idlib province, 10 in the Latakia province, four in the Hama province," Sytnik said at a briefing.

The military official added that no attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups had been recorded over the given period.

Russian military police units also carried out patrols along major routes in the Aleppo province throughout the day.