UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Shelled 27 Times In Past 24 Hours - Reconciliation Center

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 01:30 AM

Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Shelled 27 Times in Past 24 Hours - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Members of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 27 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Wednesday.

"We registered 27 attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in the Idlib de-escalation zone (including 21 attacks, according to the Syrian side), three of them were in the Aleppo province, 10 in the Idlib province, 10 in the Latakia province, four in the Hama province," Sytnik said at a briefing.

The military official added that no attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups had been recorded over the given period.

Russian military police units also carried out patrols along major routes in the Aleppo province throughout the day.

Related Topics

Terrorist Police Syria Russia Idlib Aleppo From

Recent Stories

UAE bourses end in green for fourth straight day

32 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Arts Society marks World Logic day

47 minutes ago

14th Asian Financial Forum to run online next week

1 hour ago

UAE&#039;s non-oil trade hit AED1.033 trillion dur ..

2 hours ago

US, Bahrain Sign Memorandum to Establish Trade Zon ..

2 hours ago

World Muslim Communities Council calls for outlawi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.