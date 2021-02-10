UrduPoint.com
Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Shelled 27 Times In Past Day - Reconciliation Center

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 02:40 AM

Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Shelled 27 Times in Past Day - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) - The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 27 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"We registered 27 shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in the Idlib de-escalation zone  in the provinces of Idlib (12 attacks), Latakia (11), Aleppo (1) and Hama (3)," Rear Adm. Sytnik said.

He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 20.

More Stories From World

