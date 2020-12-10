(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 35 times, Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Thirty-five cases of shelling from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone (including, according to the Syrian side, 34 attacks) in the provinces of Idlib (20 attacks), Latakia (9), Aleppo (2), and Hama (4)," Rear Adm. Grinkevich said.

He said Russian military police units had conducted patrols in the Aleppo, Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor and Al Hasakah provinces.

Rear Adm. Grinkevich said no shelling on the part of illegal armed units controlled by Turkey had been registered over the past 24 hours.