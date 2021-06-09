UrduPoint.com
Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Shelled 35 Times In Past Day - Reconciliation Center

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 03:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 35 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Thirty-five shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (21 attacks), Latakia (10), Aleppo (2) and Hama (2)," Rear Adm. Kulit said.

He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 31.

