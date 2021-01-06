UrduPoint.com
Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Shelled 36 Times In Past Day - Reconciliation Center

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 04:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 36 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"We registered 36 shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in the Idlib de-escalation zone (including, according to the Syrian side's data, 29 attacks) in the provinces of Idlib (23 attacks), Latakia (10) and Aleppo (3)," Rear Adm. Sytnik said.

He said no shelling by illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey had been registered in the past day.

Rear Adm. Sytnik said Russian military police units continued patrols in the Manbij district of Aleppo province, as well as in the provinces of Raqqa, al-Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor.

