Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Shelled 36 Times In Past Day - Reconciliation Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 03:50 AM

Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Shelled 36 Times in Past Day - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 36 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Thirty-six shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone... in the provinces of Idlib (15 attacks), Latakia (17), Aleppo (3) and Hama (1)," Rear Adm. Karpov said.

He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data also totaled 29.

