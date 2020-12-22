UrduPoint.com
Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Shelled 38 Times in Past Day - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing that the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) had shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 38 times in the past 24 hours.

"Thirty-eight shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone (including, according to the Syrian side, 33 attacks) in the provinces of Idlib (19 attacks), Latakia (13), Hama (2) and Aleppo (4)," Rear Adm. Sytnik said.

He said no shelling on the part of illegal armed units controlled by Turkey had been registered over the past day.

Rear Adm. Sytnik said Russia and Turkey had conducted the 118th joint patrol in Syria's Aleppo province.

