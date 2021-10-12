UrduPoint.com

Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Shelled 9 Times In Past Day - Reconciliation Center

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 02:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 9 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Nine shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the past day in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (1 attack), Aleppo (3), Hama (2) and Latakia (3)," Rear Adm. Kulit said.

He said the Syrian side recorded no attacks.

