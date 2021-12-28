UrduPoint.com

Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Shelled Once In Past Day - Reconciliation Center

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 04:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone once over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlyov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"One shelling attack was recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group. In Aleppo province, terrorists from positions in the Kafer Khani area fired at the positions of government troops from ATGMs near the settlement of Urum-Es-Sugra," Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said.

He said one Syrian soldier was wounded as a result of shelling by terrorists.

More Stories From World

