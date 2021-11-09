UrduPoint.com

Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Shelled Six Times In Past Day - Reconciliation Center

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 02:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone six times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Six shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the past day in the Idlib de-escalation zone," Rear Adm. Kulit said.

"Three attacks were recorded in the province of Aleppo, three in Idlib," he said.

