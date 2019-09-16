UrduPoint.com
Syria's Idlib De-Facto Controlled By Al-Qaeda-Affiliated Radicals - Putin

Syria's Idlib De-Facto Controlled by Al-Qaeda-Affiliated Radicals - Putin

The de-escalation zone in the Syrian province of Idlib is controlled by radical groups affiliated with Al-Qaeda terrorist organization (banned in Russia), and Russia together with Iran and Turkey is determined to put an end to the tense situation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday

The statement came at a press briefing following talks in a trilateral format among Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Ankara.

"The biggest concern is undoubtedly caused by the situation in the Idlib zone, control over which has been seized by radical groups affiliated with Al-Qaeda," Putin said.

"We, of course, cannot put up with it, so we have agreed with Mr. Erdogan and Mr. Rouhani to continue the coordinated work aimed at eradicating completely the tensions in Idlib," Putin added.

He also stressed that Russia on its part is determined to support the Syrian army in conducting local operations with the aim of stemming the terrorist threat wherever it appears.

