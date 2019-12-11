UrduPoint.com
Syria's Idlib Must Eventually Be Freed From Terrorists - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 05:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Syria's Idlib has been taken over by the Jabhat al-Nusra (terrorist group banned in Russia) but eventually has to be liberated and returned under the country's government control, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters.

"Unlike Islamic State [terrorist group, banned in Russia], Jabhat al-Nusra took control of the Idlib de-escalation zone," Lavrov said during the press conference in Washington. "The final result of the development of the situation should be complete liberation of this zone from terrorists, and restoration of legitimate government's control over this entire territory."

The terrorist group, Lavrov added, took control of the zone and attacked Syrian troops, civilian infrastructure and Russian Hmeimim air base. Russian and Syrian forces responded to each of the attacks, but, Lavrov added, it is impossible to endlessly maintain status quo.

