UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria's Idlib Sees 25% Decrease In Displacements Due To Ceasefire - UN High Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 10:41 PM

Syria's Idlib Sees 25% Decrease in Displacements Due to Ceasefire - UN High Commissioner

The number of displaced civilians in Syria's Idlib province has decreased by a quarter from the one million uprooted people at the beginning of 2020 due to the lasting ceasefire, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said during a Security Council meeting on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The number of displaced civilians in Syria's Idlib province has decreased by a quarter from the one million uprooted people at the beginning of 2020 due to the lasting ceasefire, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said during a Security Council meeting on Thursday.

"Armed conflict inside Syria has largely abated, although it is still present in a few locations and very acutely, in particular, in the northwest, in Idlib," Grandi said. "At the beginning of the year, there were one million civilians displaced in that area; 25 percent, thanks also to the lasting ceasefire, have been able to return home.

"

Grandi called on the members of the UN Security Council to use all influence they have to maintain the ceasefire in Syria and continue to work toward a peaceful settlement of the conflict in that country.

In 2019, Syria had the largest number of forcibly displaced population worldwide - 12.2 million, including 6.6 million refugees, according to the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees.

On March 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a new ceasefire in Idlib province, with both parties committing to a de-escalation of violence in the region.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Russia Vladimir Putin Idlib Tayyip Erdogan March 2019 2020 All From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

President appoints Sultan Al Nuaimi Director-Gener ..

31 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Iraq discu ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia condemns Turkish and Iranian aggressi ..

1 hour ago

Rameez Raja agrees with Dr. Yasmin Rashid on her r ..

2 hours ago

T20 World Cup seems unrealistic, says PCB Chairman

2 hours ago

Senator Introduces Bill to Stop China's Theft of U ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.