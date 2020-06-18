(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The number of displaced civilians in Syria's Idlib province has decreased by a quarter from the one million uprooted people at the beginning of 2020 due to the lasting ceasefire, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said during a Security Council meeting on Thursday

"Armed conflict inside Syria has largely abated, although it is still present in a few locations and very acutely, in particular, in the northwest, in Idlib," Grandi said. "At the beginning of the year, there were one million civilians displaced in that area; 25 percent, thanks also to the lasting ceasefire, have been able to return home.

Grandi called on the members of the UN Security Council to use all influence they have to maintain the ceasefire in Syria and continue to work toward a peaceful settlement of the conflict in that country.

In 2019, Syria had the largest number of forcibly displaced population worldwide - 12.2 million, including 6.6 million refugees, according to the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees.

On March 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a new ceasefire in Idlib province, with both parties committing to a de-escalation of violence in the region.