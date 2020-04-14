(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Syria's province of Idlib is in critical need of international aid and Turkey is not able to cope with another wave of refugees from the province or anywhere else, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

Cavusoglu pointed out that Turkey is the main artery and source for cross-border humanitarian assistance to Syria and the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic makes the efforts to provide aid more difficult.

"We are concerned that this might trigger another wave of refugees to Turkey. Due to the international community's failure, unfortunately, around 1.5 million Syrians are at our door step at this moment. And we cannot handle obviously a new wave from Idlib or elsewhere," Cavusoglu said. "The international community must act before it is too late for Syria and Idlib.

Cavusoglu noted that Turkey has been working with UN agencies and humanitarian organizations to provide assistance to Idlib, but stressed the Syrian province desperately needs more aid and a solid international response plan.

Cavusoglu also said the ceasefire that was reached on March 5 still holds despite occasional violations, adding that it is crucial to maintain the ceasefire because it will facilitate efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed on March 5 announced a ceasefire in Idlib and agreed to maintain joint patrols of the strategically important M4 highway that connects Aleppo and Latakia.