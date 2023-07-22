Open Menu

Syria's Information Ministry Condemns Killing Of Russian Journalist In Ukraine - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 22, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Syria's Information Ministry Condemns Killing of Russian Journalist in Ukraine - Minister

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) The Syrian Ministry of Information strongly condemns the killing of RIA Novosti war correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev, Information Minister Boutros al-Hallaq said on Saturday.

"The Syrian Ministry of Information strongly condemns the killing of the RIA Novosti correspondent by the Ukrainian military," al-Hallaq said.

The minister stressed that there is a common denominator between the terrorist organizations that killed many Syrian journalists and the Ukrainian government, and said that the United States was behind all of them.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Zhuravlev died during evacuation from injuries caused by cluster submunition explosion and four journalists received wounds of varying degrees of severity.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Information Minister Russia Died United States All From Government

Recent Stories

Sehar Khan praises Faysal Qureshi's remarkable tal ..

Sehar Khan praises Faysal Qureshi's remarkable talent, friendly nature

1 hour ago
 Hungary's Orban Believes US, China Heading for Con ..

Hungary's Orban Believes US, China Heading for Conflict, Unsure It Can Be Avoide ..

16 minutes ago
 UAE to showcase defense capabilities and strengthe ..

UAE to showcase defense capabilities and strengthen strategic relations at IDEF ..

2 hours ago
 Two arrested as police start investigation into my ..

Two arrested as police start investigation into mysterious death of DIG Shariq J ..

2 hours ago
 China Construction Bank increases loan support for ..

China Construction Bank increases loan support for manufacturing

16 minutes ago
 SECP and PTA foster collaboration for a safer digi ..

SECP and PTA foster collaboration for a safer digital ecosystem

16 minutes ago
Palestinian killed by Israeli soldiers in northern ..

Palestinian killed by Israeli soldiers in northern West Bank: medics

16 minutes ago
 PM calls upon political parties for national unity ..

PM calls upon political parties for national unity through charter of democracy

2 hours ago
 EBRD official says Egypt's green transition on rig ..

EBRD official says Egypt's green transition on right track

16 minutes ago
 Pak women's team to feature in Billie Jean King Cu ..

Pak women's team to feature in Billie Jean King Cup

13 minutes ago
 Pakhtunkhwa Radio, V8 Theater to air Dengue awaren ..

Pakhtunkhwa Radio, V8 Theater to air Dengue awareness campaign

14 minutes ago
 Diabetes Centre, PBM sign MOU to combat diabetes

Diabetes Centre, PBM sign MOU to combat diabetes

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World