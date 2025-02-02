Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Syria's interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa arrived in Saudi Arabia on Sunday for his first international visit since the toppling of Bashar al-Assad, state media reported.

Accompanied by his foreign minister Asaad al-Shaibani, Sharaa was greeted by Saudi officials as he disembarked, images from state television outlet Al-Ekhbariya showed.

The broadcaster said Sharaa was expected to meet with de facto Saudi ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, but did not specify when.

Syrian state news agency SANA also reported the pair would meet with Prince Mohammed in Riyadh, without providing further details.

The Syrian presidency had earlier posted a picture on X of Sharaa and Shaibani aboard what appeared to be a private jet on their way to Saudi Arabia, calling it a "first official visit".

Saudi Arabia's King Salman and his son Prince Mohammed were among the first to congratulate him on his official appointment.

The Syrian authorities are counting on wealthy Gulf countries to finance the reconstruction of their war-ravaged nation and revive its economy.

In late December, Sharaa stated in an interview with the Saudi channel Al-Arabiya that the kingdom would "certainly play an important role" in Syria's future, highlighting a "great opportunity for investment".

He told the channel he was born in Saudi Arabia, where his father worked, and that he had spent the first seven years of his life there.