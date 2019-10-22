Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that, starting from Wednesday, Kurdish militia in Syria will be pushed back from a 30-kilometer (18-mile) zone on the joint border, while the area will be jointly patrolled by Turkish and Russian forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that, starting from Wednesday, Kurdish militia in Syria will be pushed back from a 30-kilometer (18-mile) zone on the joint border , while the area will be jointly patrolled by Turkish and Russian forces.

"Starting tomorrow, we will be implementing our project.

Within 150 hours, all YPG [Kurdish-led People's Protection Units] terrorists and heavy weapons will be pulled back 30 kilometers deep and eliminated. Our joint patrols will be carried out along a 10-kilometer zone. All YPG terrorists will be withdrawn from this territory. Both countries will take all necessary measures to prevent terrorists from penetrating the area and will work in close coordination," Erdogan said after the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi.