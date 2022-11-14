Syria's Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) denied on Monday any role in a bomb attack that killed six people in central Istanbul, which Turkey has blamed on Kurdish militants

"Our forces have nothing to do with the Istanbul bombing," said Mazloum Abdi, the chief commander of the US-allied SDF.