Syria's Kurds Deny Involvement In Turkey Attack

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2022 | 07:01 PM

Syria's Kurds deny involvement in Turkey attack

Syria's Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) denied on Monday any role in a bomb attack that killed six people in central Istanbul, which Turkey has blamed on Kurdish militants

Qamishli, Syria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Syria's Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) denied on Monday any role in a bomb attack that killed six people in central Istanbul, which Turkey has blamed on Kurdish militants.

"Our forces have nothing to do with the Istanbul bombing," said Mazloum Abdi, the chief commander of the US-allied SDF.

