UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria's Kurds Free Dozens Of IS-linked Syrians

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 11:54 PM

Syria's Kurds free dozens of IS-linked Syrians

Syria's Kurds have released 30 Syrians suspected of affiliation to the Islamic State group after guarantees from tribal leaders, a spokesman said Tuesday, adding more should be freed soon

Qamishli, Syria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Syria's Kurds have released 30 Syrians suspected of affiliation to the Islamic State group after guarantees from tribal leaders, a spokesman said Tuesday, adding more should be freed soon.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) hold thousands of suspected IS fighters after years of leading the US-backed fight in the country against the jihadist group.

The suspects are mostly Syrian and Iraqi -- Iraq was the other key crucible of the conflict with IS -- but they also include hundreds of foreigners.

A spokesman for the Kurdish authorities in northeastern Syria said tribal leaders had requested that 300 Syrian detainees be freed, and that 30 were approved and released on January 5.

"Those being released have no blood on their hands and have not been proven guilty of any crime," the Kurdish region's foreign affairs spokesman Kamal Akef told AFP.

They might have joined the extremist group to earn a living or because they were forced to, he said.

They "are being released with guarantees from the tribal leaders," the official added, without specifying what guarantees are involved.

"In the coming days, some more will be released in waves" to return to the provinces of Deir Ezzor and Raqa in the east and north of Syria, he said.

Backed by air strikes by a US-led coalition, the SDF in March last year expelled IS from their last patch of territory in eastern Syria.

Earlier that month, nearly 300 Syrian men were freed after tribal chiefs lobbied for their release including in Raqa, the Kurdish authorities said.

At the time, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said it was not the first release of IS-linked prisoners, but the number was particularly large.

The Kurds have also said they were releasing hundreds of suspected IS-linked women and children from overcrowded camps for the displaced.

Related Topics

Syria Iraq January March Women From Blood

Recent Stories

FNC approves draft law regarding Police College

9 minutes ago

Sharjah Children reopens ‘Child Centre’ in Al ..

39 minutes ago

Governor, Chief Minister Punjab reiterate commitme ..

17 seconds ago

What would a US withdrawal from Iraq look like?

18 seconds ago

France open to extending post-Brexit transition be ..

20 seconds ago

Mike Pompeo will not run for US Senate in 2020: so ..

23 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.