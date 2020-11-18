UrduPoint.com
Syria's Kurds Keep 2,000 Foreign Terrorists, 70,000 Family Members - US Official

Muhammad Irfan 23 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The United States is aware of 2,000 foreign terrorist fighters held in the custody by Kurdish militias in Syria together with some 70,000 of their family members and advocates that they be repatriated, the US State Department Coordinator for Counterterrorism Nathan Sales said on Tuesday.

"We asses there is about two thousand foreign terrorist fighters who have been captured in Syria and are currently in the custody of the Syrian Democratic Forces, our Kurdish partners on the ground," Sales said. "I should say they really come from all over the globe, a handful from the United States, a much bigger handful from Western Europe and Central Asia, a lot from North Africa."

The Justice Department announced earlier that every US citizen who was accused in Syria of supporting the Islamic State terror organization (banned in Russia) has been repatriated to face criminal charges.

Sales mentioned the Justice Department announcement, but did not clarify whether his previous words imply that there are more Americans held in Syria by the Kurds.

"We assess that in addition to that two thousand fighters there is another 70 thousand or so family members from Western Europe, Syria, Iraq and indeed the rest of the world... Keeping them in makeshift prisons in desert is no-one's idea of a long-term solution," Sales said. "What we need to do is to make sure that these fighters will never be able to return to the battlefield. That's not going to happen if they are in a makeshift prison that used to be a school."

In addition, Sales said if fighters have committed crimes they need to face justice and if their family member have been exposed to the toxic Islamic State ideology they need to be rehabilitated and reintegrated into society.

The United States is ready to assist every country with reparation of its citizens from Syria, Sales added.

