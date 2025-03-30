(@FahadShabbir)

Qamishli, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The Kurdish-led administration in northwestern Syria on Sunday rejected the legitimacy of the new national government formed by the Islamist coalition that toppled longtime autocrat Bashar al-Assad in December.

"Any government that does not reflect the country's diversity and plurality cannot ensure proper governance of Syria," it said in a statement a day after the announcement of the government's formation.

"As a result, we do not consider ourselves bound by the implementation or enforcement of decisions made by this government," the statement added.

Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Saturday announced a transitional government replacing the caretaker authorities in place since Assad's ouster.

Dominated by his allies, its 23 members only includes one Kurdish member who is not from the territory under the control of the Kurdish administration.

Last month, the Kurdish administration struck a deal to integrate into state institutions, with the new leadership seeking to unify the country after more than 13 years of civil war.

A coalition led by Sharaa's Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham seized power in Syria on December 8 after a lightning offensive ended the Assad family's five decades of iron-fisted rule.

Sharaa was named interim president in January.

bur-lk/jos/dv/ami