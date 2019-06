DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Syria's air defense repelled on early Wednesday morning missile attacks launched by Israel in Syria's south, shooting down several missiles, local media reported.

According to state-run Ikhbariya broadcaster, Syrian air defense shot down several of Israel's rockets in Tel al-Hara.

The broadcaster added that only material damage has been inflicted by the rockets.