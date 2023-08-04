(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The Syrian armed forces have destroyed two and shot down three more terrorist drones in the governorate of Aleppo, the Syrian Defense Ministry said Thursday.

"Our armed forces have destroyed two and shot down three drones of terrorist groups that attempted to attack some of our units in the north and west of Aleppo Governorate," the ministry said on social media.

The ministry added that Syria's armed forces retaliated by striking terrorists' command centers, having killed and injured several of their members.

Earlier in the day, Syrian state-run broadcaster Al Akhbar reported that three Kurdish fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces have died as a result of a Turkish drone strike in Al Hasakah Governorate in the northeast of Syria.

The armed conflict in Syria has been ongoing since 2011, with various insurgent groups, including terrorist organizations, fighting the Syrian armed forces to oust the government of President Bashar Assad. Over 12 years, the Syrian crisis has placed an estimated 15.3 million people in dire need of humanitarian assistance, including 5.5 million refugees forced to flee Syria to neighboring states and 6.8 million internally displaced people, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.