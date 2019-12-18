Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem, who is also the country's deputy prime minister, is expected to participate in the Russian-Syrian intergovernmental commission meeting in Moscow next week, Syrian media reported on Wednesday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem, who is also the country's deputy prime minister, is expected to participate in the Russian-Syrian intergovernmental commission meeting in Moscow next week, Syrian media reported on Wednesday.

"The meeting of the intergovernmental commission will begin on December 23 in Moscow and will last for two days, it will be attended by a high-ranking Syrian delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Walid Muallem," a diplomatic source told the Al-Watan newspaper.

The head of the Russian delegation, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov, visited Damascus earlier this week, where he held talks with Syrian President Bashar Assad and other senior officials.

The commission's previous meeting took place in December 2018 in Damascus, where the sides signed a commercial agreement for the exploration of hydrocarbons in Syria.