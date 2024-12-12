Syria's New Govt Says To Suspend Constitution, Parliament For Three Months
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Syria's new government spokesman told AFP on Thursday the country's constitution and parliament would be suspended for the duration of the three-month transition period following president Bashar al-Assad's ouster.
"A judicial and human rights committee will be established to examine the constitution and then introduce amendments," Obaida Arnaout told AFP.
The current constitution dates back to 2012 and does not specify islam as the state religion.
Rebels led group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham seized the capital Damascus on Sunday, sending Assad fleeing into exile.
On Tuesday, they named Mohammed al-Bashir, who headed the rebels' self-proclaimed "Salvation Government" in their northwestern bastion of Idlib, as the country's transitional prime minister until March 1.
Arnaout said a meeting would be held on Tuesday "between Salvation Government ministers and the former ministers" of Assad's administration to carry out the transfer of power.
"This transitional period will last three months," he added in an interview with AFP. "Our priority is to preserve and protect institutions."
Speaking at the state television headquarters, now seized by the new rebel authorities, Arnaout pledged that they would institute "the rule of law".
"All those who committed crimes against the Syrian people will be judged in accordance with the law," he added.
Asked about religious and personal freedoms, he said "we respect religious and cultural diversity in Syria", adding that they would remain unchanged.
Recent Stories
Solar scheme CM's flagship program: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari
SC questions how someone not part of armed forces could be tried in military cou ..
Canteen owner bits man's ear over food dispute during Pushpa 2 screening
ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Yasmeen Rashid in Shadman arson, riots case
MDCAT 2024: 15 individuals booked over charges of leaking paper on social media
Pakistan welcomes UNGA resolution for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in Toshakhana Case 2
CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s Visit to China: Strengthening Ties, Paving the Path f ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024
UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025
Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates
More Stories From World
-
Syria's new govt says to suspend constitution, parliament for three months5 minutes ago
-
Gaza rescuers say Israel kills 33 in morning strikes14 minutes ago
-
US hoping for 'inclusive' transition in Syria34 minutes ago
-
EU states agree 'historic' full Schengen accession for Bulgaria, Romania1 hour ago
-
Israel condemned by media groups over Gaza journalist 'massacre'2 hours ago
-
Blinken arrives in Jordan at start of Syria crisis tour: AFP2 hours ago
-
EU states agree full Schengen accession for Bulgaria, Romania3 hours ago
-
'It is now time for unity,' UN chief says about strife-torn Syria3 hours ago
-
Sweden ends rape inquiry allegedly targeting Kylian Mbappe3 hours ago
-
Stepping up contacts at Capitol Hill, Pakistani envoy meets 5 more US lawmakers4 hours ago
-
Sheffield Utd seize top spot in Championship5 hours ago
-
South Korea's Yoon vows to fight 'until the very last minute'5 hours ago