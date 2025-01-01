Open Menu

Syria's New Information Minister Promises Free Press

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Syria's new information minister promises free press

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Syria's minister of information in the country's transitional government told AFP he is working towards a free press and committed to "freedom of expression", after decades of tight control under the country's former rulers.

"We are working to consolidate freedoms of the press and expression that were severely restricted" in areas controlled by the former government of Bashar al-Assad, said the minister, Mohamed al-Omar, after rebels on December 8 ended more than five decades of rule by the Assad clan.

Syria's ruling Baath party and the Assad family dynasty heavily curtailed all aspects of daily life, including freedom of the press and expression with the media a tool of those in power.

