Open Menu

Syria's New Leader Says Elections Could Take Four Years: Al Arabiya Interview

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Syria's new leader says elections could take four years: Al Arabiya interview

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Syria's leader Ahmed al-Sharaa told Al Arabiya on Sunday that elections could take four years, noting the importance of ties with Iran and Russia and calling for the United States to lift sanctions.

"The election process could take four years," Sharaa told the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television, three weeks after his Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and allied rebels ousted longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad.

"We need to rewrite the constitution" which could take "two or three years", he added.

In the wide-ranging interview, he expressed hope that the incoming administration of US President-elect Donald Trump would lift sanctions imposed on his now war-torn and impoverished country under Assad.

"The sanctions on Syria were issued based on the crimes that the regime committed," Sharaa said, adding that since Assad was gone, "these sanctions should be removed automatically".

Sharaa's Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) is proscribed as a terrorist organisation by many governments including the United States.

The leader also noted the importance of ties with Russia and Iran, which were both key allies of Assad.

"Syria cannot continue without relations with an important regional country like Iran, but they must be based on respect for the sovereignty of both countries and non-interference in the affairs of both countries," Sharaa said.

"Russia is an important country and is considered the second most powerful country in the world," he said, noting the "deep strategic interests between Russia and Syria".

"All Syria's arms are of Russian origin, and many power plants are managed by Russian experts... We do not want Russia to leave Syria in the way that some wish," he said.

Sharaa also said local Kurdish-led forces which Turkey opposes should be integrated into the national army.

"Weapons must be in the hands of the state alone. Whoever is armed and qualified to join the defence ministry, we will welcome them," he said.

Based on these criteria, "we will open a negotiations dialogue with the SDF... to perhaps find an appropriate solution," referring to the US-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in Syria's north and northeast.

Related Topics

Election Terrorist World Army Syria Iran Russia Turkey Trump United States Sunday TV All

Recent Stories

ADNEC Group announces collaboration with Tawazun C ..

ADNEC Group announces collaboration with Tawazun Council as strategic partner fo ..

5 minutes ago
 GCC Secretary-General reaffirms Gulf states’ sup ..

GCC Secretary-General reaffirms Gulf states’ support for stability in Lebanon

1 hour ago
 UAE sends three aid convoys to Gaza as part of Ope ..

UAE sends three aid convoys to Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

2 hours ago
 Global refugee numbers surpass 122 million: UNHCR

Global refugee numbers surpass 122 million: UNHCR

3 hours ago
 117th Open Auction for Number Plates generates ove ..

117th Open Auction for Number Plates generates over AED81 Million

5 hours ago
 UAE Aviation Sector: Global awards, ambitious inve ..

UAE Aviation Sector: Global awards, ambitious investments bolster leadership

6 hours ago
Thirty martyrs in Gaza within 24 hours

Thirty martyrs in Gaza within 24 hours

6 hours ago
 Maldives Government's Executive Leadership Program ..

Maldives Government's Executive Leadership Programme members visit UAE

6 hours ago
 Economic Content Creators Programme explores engag ..

Economic Content Creators Programme explores engaging storytelling techniques in ..

7 hours ago
 179 confirmed dead out of 181 aboard in South Kore ..

179 confirmed dead out of 181 aboard in South Korean plane crash in Muan

7 hours ago
 Jordan condemns incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque, ho ..

Jordan condemns incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque, holds Israel responsible

7 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iranian Foreign Minist ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iranian Foreign Minister

7 hours ago

More Stories From World