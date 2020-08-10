MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The Syrian parliament, also known as the People's Council, is holding on Monday its first session in a new composition after mid-July elections, the country's state news agency SANA reported.

According to the news outlet, only half of the elected lawmakers will be sworn in on Monday, and the other half will be sworn in on Tuesday due to coronavirus-fuelled safety measures.

On July 19, Syria held parliamentary elections, as a result of which the National Unity bloc headed by President Bashar Assad's Arab Socialist Baath party won 177 seats in the 250-member parliament.