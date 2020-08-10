UrduPoint.com
Syria's New Parliament Holds 1st Session - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 25 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 03:00 PM

Syria's New Parliament Holds 1st Session - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The Syrian parliament, also known as the People's Council, is holding on Monday its first session in a new composition after mid-July elections, the country's state news agency SANA reported.

According to the news outlet, only half of the elected lawmakers will be sworn in on Monday, and the other half will be sworn in on Tuesday due to coronavirus-fuelled safety measures.

On July 19, Syria held parliamentary elections, as a result of which the National Unity bloc headed by President Bashar Assad's Arab Socialist Baath party won 177 seats in the 250-member parliament.

