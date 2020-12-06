UrduPoint.com
Syria's New Top Diplomat To Travel To Iran In First Foreign Visit - Tehran

Sun 06th December 2020

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) Iran will become the first country Faisal Mekdad will visit in the capacity of Syria's foreign minister, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Sunday.

A visit to Iran "will be the first foreign trip of the new Syrian foreign minister," during which he would meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and other Iranian officials, the spokesman said.

Khatibzadeh did not specify the visit's date, but a diplomatic source told Sputnik that Mekdad would arrive in Tehran on Sunday evening and would meet with Iranian officials on Monday.

On November 22, Mekdad was appointed to the post of the Syrian foreign minister after his predecessor, Walid Muallem, died at a Damascus hospital at the age of 79.

