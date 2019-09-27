(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) The northeast of Syria will be represented in the Constitutional Committee but less than other regions, US Special Envoy James Jeffrey told Sputnik.

"The northeast would be represented. There are already some people from the northeast in the third - 50 people - chosen by the UN. They're less represented than other areas," Jeffrey said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

On Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the formation of the Syrian Constitutional Committee and said that the body would be convened in the coming weeks. Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said on Tuesday that the inaugural meeting of the committee in Geneva had been tentatively set for October 30.

However, the self-proclaimed Kurdish-led autonomy in the northeast of Syria had rejected the committee, claiming it failed to include its representatives.

The conflict in Syria between President Bashar Assad's government and various opposition groups and terrorist organizations has been ongoing since 2011. In May 2017, the warring parties held talks in the Kazakh capital under the mediation of Russia, Iran and Turkey, and managed to conclude a ceasefire agreement. The parties also met in January 2018 in the Russian city of Sochi, where the landmark agreement to form the constitutional committee was reached.