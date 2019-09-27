(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) The northeast of Syria will be represented in the Constitutional Committee but less than other regions, US Special Envoy James Jeffrey told Sputnik.

"The northeast would be represented. There are already some people from the northeast in the third - 50 people - chosen by the UN. They're less represented than other areas," Jeffrey said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.