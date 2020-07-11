UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria's Northwest Reports First COVID-19 Case - UN Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 12:10 AM

Syria's Northwest Reports First COVID-19 Case - UN Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) The first COVID-19 case was recorded in Syria's northwest this week, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday.

"Our humanitarian colleagues also tell us that the first COVID-19 case in northwest Syria was confirmed yesterday," Dujarric said.

"The patient had reportedly been isolated at the Bab al-Hawa Hospital in northern Idlib governorate since exhibiting symptoms on 5 July."

Dujarric said that following the positive test result, contact tracing was activated.

He also noted that even though the number of cases across the country remains relatively low, the overall risk of the infection is high, especially in the northwest, with a large number of displaced people.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Syria has reached 394 with 16 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Idlib July

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Brazilian President&#03 ..

1 hour ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahama ..

4 hours ago

Punjab cabinet committee on law approves several a ..

3 minutes ago

Russia to Start Lifting COVID-19 Restrictions on I ..

3 minutes ago

6 medical stores inspected, 2 suspicious drugs sam ..

3 minutes ago

Stocks in wait-and-see mode ahead of earnings seas ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.