Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 08:00 AM

ALEPPO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) The only factory in Syria for the production of automotive glass, including bulletproof glass for military vehicles, reopened in the suburbs of Aleppo.

"Our plant worked continuously since 2008 and stopped only for a time when terrorists were operating here. They stole everything - from computers to tools. When the Syrian army recaptured the area, we immediately returned here and bought new equipment," factory director Abdullah Tabbah told reporters.

Today the plant is loaded with orders - in the current situation in the country, vehicles with armored glass are needed not only by the military. In the future, glass for the construction industry, aircraft and ships will be produced at local facilities.

According to local workers, after the restoration of capacities, the enterprise will have to establish channels for selling products abroad, lost during the war - at present, the plant is loaded mainly with domestic orders.

