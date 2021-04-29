UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria's Parliament Selects Candidates For Presidential Election

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 07:16 PM

Syria's Parliament Selects Candidates for Presidential Election

The Syrian parliament has finished voting on the selection of candidates permitted to take part in the presidential election, which will take place on May 26, as a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The Syrian parliament has finished voting on the selection of candidates permitted to take part in the presidential election, which will take place on May 26, as a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

The chairman gave the head of Syria's supreme constitutional court a sealed box with lawmakers' votes.

According to Syria's constitution, the parliament collects candidates' applications for ten days from the start of the pre-election campaign. This year 51 people applied.

However, only those who got the votes of at least 35 lawmakers can participate in the elections.

Proceeding from the fact that the People's Assembly of Syria has 250 members, only seven people could take part in the race. Syrian President Bashar Assad, the Arab Socialist Ba'ath Party secretary general, has the most chances, as his party, a member of the National Progressive Front coalition (NPF), occupies 167 seats. The rest of the votes belong to 70 independent lawmakers and the representatives of NPF parties.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Syria Parliament May From Race Arab Court

Recent Stories

US Couple Charged Over Firing Gun at Police Office ..

5 minutes ago

Total of 1,600 Marine Pollution Offenses Detected ..

5 minutes ago

US Intel Official Accuses Russia, China of Using C ..

5 minutes ago

Shootout Between Kyrgyz, Tajik Forces Ongoing in A ..

8 minutes ago

Oslo Follows Path of Destroying Ties With Moscow D ..

8 minutes ago

Kyrgys Border Service Says Additional Forces Drawn ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.