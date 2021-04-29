The Syrian parliament has finished voting on the selection of candidates permitted to take part in the presidential election, which will take place on May 26, as a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The Syrian parliament has finished voting on the selection of candidates permitted to take part in the presidential election, which will take place on May 26, as a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

The chairman gave the head of Syria's supreme constitutional court a sealed box with lawmakers' votes.

According to Syria's constitution, the parliament collects candidates' applications for ten days from the start of the pre-election campaign. This year 51 people applied.

However, only those who got the votes of at least 35 lawmakers can participate in the elections.

Proceeding from the fact that the People's Assembly of Syria has 250 members, only seven people could take part in the race. Syrian President Bashar Assad, the Arab Socialist Ba'ath Party secretary general, has the most chances, as his party, a member of the National Progressive Front coalition (NPF), occupies 167 seats. The rest of the votes belong to 70 independent lawmakers and the representatives of NPF parties.