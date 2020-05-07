Syria's parliamentary elections have been postponed until July 19 as part of preventive measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, the office of Syrian President Bashar Assad said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Syria's parliamentary elections have been postponed until July 19 as part of preventive measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, the office of Syrian President Bashar Assad said on Thursday.

The vote was initially scheduled to be held on April 13.

On March 14, Assad's office confirmed that the elections had been provisionally postponed until May 20 in the interests of public health due to the global pandemic.

"As part of the state's precautionary measures to tackle the coronavirus ... President Assad issues Decree No. 121 of 2020 to postpone the elections of members of the People's Assembly for the third legislative rotation ... dated May 20, 2020 to Sunday, July 19, 2020," the office said.

As of Thursday, Syria has confirmed 45 coronavirus cases, with three fatalities and 27 recoveries.