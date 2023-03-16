MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Russian military bases in Syria should have the most advanced weapons to ensure effective deterrence of threats, Syrian President Bashar Assad said in an interview with Sputnik.

Sputnik was the first international news agency to interview the Syrian president right after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Wednesday.

"The difference is in the quality of weapons, but the principle is the same.

Of course, if you are to build (military) bases, the goal is not to make these bases weak militarily. The bases are supposed to be capable of having a deterrent or counterbalancing effect, these must be armed with the best weapons, it is natural and logical. Whether it would be hypersonic missiles or any other more advanced weapons now and in the future, the principle is, of course, the same as I said," Assad said when asked about the possible deployment of hypersonic missiles in Syria.