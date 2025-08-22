(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Despite Syria's immense challenges, Pakistan has welcomed the progress made towards political transition, including the commitment to hold parliamentary elections in September, a process that would help build peace and stability in the country following 14 years of civil war.

"We recognize the efforts of the Syrian authorities and people in pursuing dialogue, national cooperation, and regional outreach – which, though fragile, represent an important step toward peace and recovery," Ambassador Usman Jadoon, deputy permanent representative of Pakistan, told the UN Security Council on Thursday.

At the same time, he warned that the credibility of this process will depend on inclusivity.

"All political and social groups must have a genuine stake if the process is to reflect the aspirations of the Syrian people," Ambassador Jadoon said."These developments, together with the prospect of elections later this year, offer a ray of hope to a nation that has endured immense suffering".

Also, the Pakistani envoy underscored the need for "urgent action" to ensure adequate resources for the UN’s response plan to meet the growing humanitarian needs of the Syrian people.

Expressing concern over the situation in Suweidah, the Western Coast, and the Northeast, he said any attempts to manipulate or patronize local communities risk deepening divisions and constitute unwarranted external interference.

"We condemn all violence against civilians and tragic loss of lives, and call for accountability of those responsible," Ambassador Jadoon said. "What Syria requires is genuine political support and international assistance in this complex environment, rather than the creation of new fault lines or foreign intervention."

On the security front, he said, the threat of terrorism persists, with the presence of foreign terrorist fighters and groups known to have terrorist affiliation, including Da’esh. "Since the fall of the previous government, Da’esh has been intent on destabilizing the interim authorities and exploiting existing vulnerabilities."

Ambassador Jadoon also strongly condemned the repeated Israeli strikes on Syrian territory, including in Sweida, Dara’a, Damascus and the occupied Syrian Golan, describing these acts as blatant violations of international law, threatening regional peace and obstructing Syria’s path to recovery.

"Syria’s road to peace and stability demands sustained international solidarity, respect for its sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, and tangible support to address humanitarian and economic challenges," the Pakistani envoy said.

Pakistan, he said, stands in solidarity with the Syrian people, vowing to continue supporting all efforts for a sovereign, unified, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous Syria.

Opening the debate, the UN Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, said that amid a strained ceasefire and military skirmishes in the country, the political transition “remains on a knife’s edge”.

He told the 15-member Council that in the Sweida governate, where sectarian violence in July also spurred conflict in the capital Damascus, the 19 July ceasefire has come under strain, but the conflict has not resumed so far.

However, “we are still seeing dangerous hostilities and skirmishes on the margins of Sweida, and violence could resume at any moment,” he said.

In northeast Syria, efforts to implement the 10 March agreement between the interim security forces and the mostly-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) continue. Just this month, there have been spikes in violence between the two militaries in the Aleppo governorate.

While attempts to convene the two sides outside of the country have been unsuccessful, Pedersen welcomed reports of contacts between officials.

Despite these security incidents, Pedersen stressed that the situation has been relatively calm this month, applauding the efforts of those who have worked to tamp down hostilities.

However, in terms of the political situation, “the country remains deeply fragile and the transition remains on a knife-edge.”

Amid the precarious military and political situation, 16 million Syrians across the country need humanitarian aid, according to Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher.

Additionally, over 185,000 people have been displaced across Sweida, Dar’a, Rural Damascus and beyond.

“The overall situation is dire. We need to sustain urgent delivery of food, health, shelter, clean water, fuel, restoration of water and electricity infrastructure and education. In some areas, those arriving now outnumber the existing population. Services are overwhelmed,” said Mr. Fletcher.

Teams from the UN humanitarian aid coordination office (OCHA) have visited Sweida and other towns, delivering aid and assessing needs.

OCHA has also provided emergency food packages, flour and essential household items to tens of thousands of people.

However, insecurity and road closures have disrupted the supply of aid from the UN, NGO partners and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent.

“We need better humanitarian and commercial access. And most of all, we need safety,” Mr. Fletcher stressed, particularly referring to attacks on aid convoys, health facilities, medics and ambulances.

APP/ift