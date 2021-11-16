UrduPoint.com

Syria's Recovery From Conflict Hindered By Presence Of Foreign Troops - Authorities

Tue 16th November 2021 | 10:31 PM

The illegal presence of foreign troops in Syria is an obstacle to the country's recovery from war, the Russian-Syrian interagency coordination committees on the return of Syrian refugees said on Tuesday

"A meeting of the joint interagency coordination committees determined the main obstacle toward the Syrian people's return to normal life. One of these issues is the occupation of sovereign Syrian territories by foreign troops," the joint statement read.

The illegal presence of foreign troops is the key "destructive factor" as it "leads to the depredation of Syria's natural resources and the creation of hotbeds of tension in the region," the committees said.

Sanctions are another factor hindering Syria's recovery from conflict, the statement said.

"In order to remove barriers for the return of Syrian refugees, as well as for the restoration of peaceful life on Syrian soil, we find it necessary that the entire global community join the efforts for the restoration and humanitarian assistance of Syria," the committees said.

The Russian-Syrian interagency coordination committees on the return of Syrian refugees held a meeting earlier in the day, with the added participation of UN agencies dealing with refugees and migration, and other international humanitarian organizations.

