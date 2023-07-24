Open Menu

Syria's Return To Arab League Will Help Solve Syrian Crisis-UN Envoy

Muhammad Irfan Published July 24, 2023 | 08:36 PM

Syria's Return to Arab League Will Help Solve Syrian Crisis-UN Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Syria's comeback to the Arab League and restoration of its relations with Turkey will help it resolve the Syrian crisis, the Russian Permanent Representative to the Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Monday.

"We believe that the return of the Syrian Arab Republic to the Arab family and the restoration of relations with Turkey facilitates an overall improvement of the atmosphere in the middle East region and helps to facilitate an expeditious resolution to the Syrian crisis," Polyanskiy told members of the Security Council.

Western states should not obstruct these natural processes, he added.

In May, the Arab League agreed to end Syria's 12-year suspension and let it rejoin the 22-member body.

The armed conflict in Syria has been ongoing since 2011, with various insurgent groups, including terrorist organizations, fighting the Syrian armed forces to oust the government of President Bashar Assad. Over 12 years, the Syrian crisis has placed an estimated 15.3 million people in dire need of humanitarian assistance, including 5.5 million refugees forced to flee Syria to neighboring states and 6.8 million internally displaced people, according to the UNHCR.

