(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) Syrian air defense forces shut down two missiles fired by Israel into Syria using Russian-made Buk-M2E systems, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Saturday.

Four F-16 aircraft of the Israeli Air Force launched eight guided missiles from the Golan Heights at Damascus suburb, striking Syrian air defense facilities.

"The Syrian air defense on duty destroyed two missiles from the Russian-made Buk-M2E systems," Kulit told a briefing.

The attack resulted in minor damage to infrastructure, the deputy head said, adding that two Syrian soldiers were injured.