MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) Syrian air defense forces shut down 22 missiles fired by Israel into Syria using Russian-made Buk-M2E and Pantsir-S systems, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Friday.

"The Syrian air defense on duty destroyed 22 missiles from the Russian-made Buk-M2E and Pantsir-S systems," Kulit said.

There are no casualties among the Syrian military personnel or destruction of infrastructure as a result of Israeli missile strikes in Syria, he added